Devon Hosford

Jessica Schlobohm Portfolio Re-brand

Devon Hosford
Devon Hosford
  • Save
Jessica Schlobohm Portfolio Re-brand portfolio brand scad devon hosford graphic design web design interactive design business card resume business cards cards design flat vector clean
Download color palette

This was a rebrand done for the production management specialist: Jessica Schlobohm. Jessica asked for a website and brand image that reflected her outgoing personality and expressed her amount of creativity while still showcasing her achievements and skills as a producer.

A website, business card, and resume page layout were created for this client. The website was created in CSS/HTML, HTML5, and Javascript.

You can view the project here: http://www.devonhosford.com/portfolioJessica.php

Devon Hosford
Devon Hosford

More by Devon Hosford

View profile
    • Like