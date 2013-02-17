Jessica Schlobohm Portfolio Re-brand

This was a rebrand done for the production management specialist: Jessica Schlobohm. Jessica asked for a website and brand image that reflected her outgoing personality and expressed her amount of creativity while still showcasing her achievements and skills as a producer.

A website, business card, and resume page layout were created for this client. The website was created in CSS/HTML, HTML5, and Javascript.

You can view the project here: http://www.devonhosford.com/portfolioJessica.php