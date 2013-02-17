Steve ✦ Lowtwait

The Old Factory - Completed!

The Old Factory - Completed!
Here is a detail of the entire finished illustration. I can't show the whole thing. This was painted on my iPad using a Sensu brush and a Jot Touch stylus with the Procreate app.

The Old Factory 3
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
