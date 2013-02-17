Kitt Santos

Free Shipping Goods iPhone app

Launched in 2010, FreeShippingGoods is an iPhone shopping app I designed targeted at young Singapore consumers and some of its neighbouring countries in South East Asia.

See it here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Free-Shipping-Goods/7154297

Posted on Feb 17, 2013
