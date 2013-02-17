Rich Scott

Tetrabyte

Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Hire Me
  • Save
Tetrabyte tetra byte colour neon logo blue purple design graphic mark it
Download color palette

From the 2011 archives. Tetrabyte is an IT support company. 'Tetra' references a tropical fish.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Unique, fresh and timeless design solutions since 2007
Hire Me

More by Rich Scott

View profile
    • Like