Nikon D5000

Nikon D5000 illustration camera nikon lens
Made this a few years ago for my portfolio site.

Really, this was the inspiration for BodyLog Icon. I should have posted this and rebounded the icon, but this works.

Rebound of
BodyLog Icon
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
