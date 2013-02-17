Michael Artman

Broken Fences Poster

Michael Artman
Michael Artman
  • Save
Broken Fences Poster illustration illustrator design screenprint poster character silkscreen music
Download color palette

Illustration for a gig poster - inspired by traditional playing card artwork. Each of the three bands on the bill happen to be 2-piece guy/girl combos.

Michael Artman
Michael Artman

More by Michael Artman

View profile
    • Like