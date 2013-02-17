Aaron Shekey

Cursors

Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
  • Save
Cursors cursors canvas text duplicate scrub container image move adobe edge reflow
Download color palette

Now with some Windows variations. Attempting to be a good OS citizen, you know?

The top row's for Windows with aero applied. Bottom two rows are Mac.

Row 1: Move, duplicate, container, text, image
Row 2: Text, container, image
Row 3: Ghost, move, duplicate, scrub

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2013
Aaron Shekey
Aaron Shekey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Aaron Shekey

View profile
    • Like