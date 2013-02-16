Alberto Orsini

Abacus Stare

Abacus Stare iphone app development colors ios light white
Further development into my first app concept. Getting closer to launch! Find out more here: http://skl.sh/14uka6v

And a short demo video here: http://youtu.be/kY8EuglTDHo

Posted on Feb 16, 2013
