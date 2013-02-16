Max Hancock

Do Good Work And Be Nice

Do Good Work And Be Nice abstract astroboy typography redesign spin philosophy graphic design shapes do good work and be nice
Gregor Zakelj invited me to play with his type and quote, so why not, I had a lot fun with it.

Rebound of
Typography
By gregor zakelj
