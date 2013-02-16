Alexxx

Black Apple Mouse

apple mouse wireless black photoshop illustrator raster vector silver skuemorphic concept clean
**Revised** Felt the urge to bust out a black Apple wireless mouse icon concept. Will probably keep iterating, so keep checking back for more! All Photoshop and Illustrator illustrations.

Visual & interaction designer. Google, Linkedin & more.
