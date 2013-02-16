Ross Popoff-Walker

iPhone App Concept - Player Profile

I welcome any feedback or critiques...

SUMMARY
Quick mockup for an imaginary table tennis tracking app. This is the "Profle" section where a user can look at the details of any player in their league. Clicking on "Let's Duel" then allows them to set up a game with an opponent.

Posted on Feb 16, 2013
