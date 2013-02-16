Alexander Zhuravskiy

Panic sounds logo

Alexander Zhuravskiy
Alexander Zhuravskiy
  • Save
Panic sounds logo panic p letter sounds camera inside outside music video cam black
Download color palette

New logo for my band "Panic sounds" http://www.panicsounds.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2013
Alexander Zhuravskiy
Alexander Zhuravskiy

More by Alexander Zhuravskiy

View profile
    • Like