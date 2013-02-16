Patrick Wong

Animated Payment - Squarespace Commerce

Patrick Wong
Patrick Wong
  • Save
Animated Payment - Squarespace Commerce squarespace commerce squarespace gif animation flat interaction minimal clean interaction design
Download color palette

Here is my submission for the Squarespace Commerce competition.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/patrickswong

Patrick Wong
Patrick Wong
Design Leadership

More by Patrick Wong

View profile
    • Like