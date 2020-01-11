Snake MGSV Fanart

Trending designs to inspire you
Venom Snake Fanart - I wanted to share some fan art of Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid V! I started sketching this scene of Snake during the Inktober challenge and had a lot of fun painting over him in an anime style!