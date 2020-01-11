Jaden Taylor

Snake MGSV Fanart

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor
  • Save
Snake MGSV Fanart painting sketch metal gear metal gear solid gaming game character drawingart drawing challenge drawing ink drawing fanart illustration digital digital art artwork illustration art digitalart art illustration digital illustration
Download color palette

Venom Snake Fanart - I wanted to share some fan art of Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid V! I started sketching this scene of Snake during the Inktober challenge and had a lot of fun painting over him in an anime style!

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor

More by Jaden Taylor

View profile
    • Like