Brochures with memphis design elements

Memphis background. Bright colorful.
Memphis background. Bright colorful.

A colorful collection of backgrounds and posters in the Memphis style. Memphis style in bright colorful colors for children. Ideal for greeting cards, stickers, banners, posters, web, social media, email, print, etc.
Background, 4 Posters.
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/P9jqy9
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1125298-memphis-background-bright-colorful
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3862698-memphis-background-bright-colorful

Posted on Jan 11, 2020
