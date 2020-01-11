YALCO Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Yalco is an auto parts manufacturer in Iran that previously known as Axtrom. In the process of branding the collection, it is decided to rename it because of its Iranian identity. In Azeri, Yale means (lion's mane) which was renamed Yalco by the combination of the company abbreviation. The simplified image of the lion has been used as a pixel form at accomplishment of the brand's logo. And a line is inserted around the image by inducing a shield design. The idea is then extended to all touchpoints.
