Provider-vergelijker.nl - Vergelijker visual

After I finished my Freelance gig, I decided to do an affiliate marketing website project called provider-vergelijker.nl. On this website, you can compare all internet, phone, and sim only subscriptions here in The Netherlands.🇳🇱

I created this visual that can be used for all 3 types of subscription comparators. More of this project will be shown on my Dribbble soon.

