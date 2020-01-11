Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moira Madamba

시작이 반이다

시작이 반이다 means "beginning is half the step" - I didn't realize where I could be until 2019 happened. Honestly, this year came like a bang with all its adventures, learnings, mistakes and realizations.

Posted on Jan 11, 2020
