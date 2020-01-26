Good for Sale
Clother app interaction screen scan

Sale

Dear friends,

Please check out my onboarding animation for a shopping app Clother on UI8.

Discover new trendy tendencies and buy the desired items with the Clother app. It's easy-to-use, simple and intuitive!

p.s. big thanks for images:
www.asos.com
www.shop.mango.com
www.pullandbear.com

Interaction - AE
Design - Sketch
Illustrations - Illustrator

