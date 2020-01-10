Robert Berki

GN - High-End Personal Assistant

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
Hire Me
  • Save
GN - High-End Personal Assistant skeuomorphic skeuomorphism night mode dark mode tasks personal assistant user interface user experience ux design ui design mobile app design
Download color palette

Hey there,

Here are a couple of more screens of an iOS app I recently shared. These screens come as the dark version of the app. More to be shared in the future.

Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
I design.
Hire Me

More by Robert Berki

View profile
    • Like