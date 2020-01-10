Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Crib Genie - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Crib Genie - Logo Design design lettermark smart mark typography identity designer brand logotype designer logomark grid layout negative-space app logo design human house home head genie branding brand identity bearded man beard
Crib Genie - Logo Design design lettermark smart mark typography identity designer brand logotype designer logomark grid layout negative-space app logo design human house home head genie branding brand identity bearded man beard
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg

Here's part of the brand identity i developed for Crib Genie,ahome renovation company 🏠

Crib is a fun way of saying house and genie shows the magic they do when renovating homes - i decided to use a house on the negative space of a genie as the logo 🧞‍♀️

Press 💜if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Cb06cc7a656a080945e6682a1d140fc4
Rebound of
Crib Genie - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like