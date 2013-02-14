Tim Dorr

The Stream

Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr
  • Save
The Stream activity feed stream jobs linkedin box shadow icons color proxima nova
The Stream activity feed stream jobs linkedin box shadow icons color proxima nova
Download color palette
  1. screenshot_2_14_13_12_29_pm.png
  2. full.png

Working on a new style for the company's apps. This is primarily for our main stream application that feeds job change alerts. But some styling snuck in here for alerts and other things. There's plenty more to do!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2013
Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr

More by Tim Dorr

View profile
    • Like