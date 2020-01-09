Dmitry Merkulov
Voicer – Text-to-Speech plugin for WordPress

Voicer – Text-to-Speech plugin for WordPress
Voiсer is a WordPress Plugin designed to converts text into human-like speech. The Plugin uses the latest technology of machine learning and artificial intelligence to play a high-quality human voice. The basis of the Plugin is the Google Cloud Platform, which ensures the reliability and speed of the Plugin anywhere in the world.

