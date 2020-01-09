Voicer – Text-to-Speech plugin for WordPress

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Voiсer is a WordPress Plugin designed to converts text into human-like speech. The Plugin uses the latest technology of machine learning and artificial intelligence to play a high-quality human voice. The basis of the Plugin is the Google Cloud Platform, which ensures the reliability and speed of the Plugin anywhere in the world.
Find out more https://voicer.merkulov.design/