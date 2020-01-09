Sean Ford

2019 Top 9

Slightly belatedly, here's my top shots from 2019.

It was a pretty productive year, working on some great projects, however it was also filled with a fair few hurdles and changes in my personal and full-time agency life.

Plenty plans for 2020 though, so here's to wishing everyone a great new year.

