Igor Szwach

Museum of Rock and Roll

Igor Szwach
Igor Szwach
  • Save
Museum of Rock and Roll rock hard proposal rock and roll m vector horns sign hand letter mark brand design symbol logo museum
Download color palette

Logo proposal for the Museum of Rock and Roll.

Letter M + Sign of the horns

2017

www.behance.net/igorszwach

Igor Szwach
Igor Szwach

More by Igor Szwach

View profile
    • Like