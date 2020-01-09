Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

Troon Logo Guidelines Book

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Troon Logo Guidelines Book negative space logo canada technology logo bag design type design logo rationale t-shirt design cap design stationery design lettermark monogram design business card design brand design brand identity logo guidelines brand book logo graphic design creative branding
Download color palette

Just completed the logo guidelines for the Troon Technologies, added different brand merchandise for corporate look and feel.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon technologies logo 4x
Rebound of
Troon Technologies Logo
By Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like