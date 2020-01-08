Jonathan Holt

New Year, New Portfolio Site

Jonathan Holt
Jonathan Holt
Hire Me
  • Save
New Year, New Portfolio Site webflow adobe illustrator vector holt510 design oakland san francisco texture illustrator illustration website design portfolio website
Download color palette

Happy 2020! I recently updated my portfolio site. I am still working on it, but it's at a point where I want to share it. I built the site in Webflow, and I loved it.

Check out the live site here

Prints of the hero now available in my shop.

Thanks for looking!

Jonathan Holt
Jonathan Holt
Hey, thanks for looking!
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Holt

View profile
    • Like