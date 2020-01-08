Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Rise of Skywalker Digital Stickers

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Rise of Skywalker Digital Stickers digital marketing samsung galaxy character design disney lucasfilm digital art illustration rise of skywalker star wars
Download color palette

I had a blast illustrating and designing these digital stickers with Disney and Lucasfilm. They were specially designed for a collaboration with Samsung for their Star Wars special edition Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ phone.

Working with Disney and their various teams, continues to be a wonderful and pleasant experience.

For a closer look at this project, visit:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/88962603/Star-Wars-Rise-of-Skywalker-Samsung-Galaxy-Stickers

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like