Rise of Skywalker Digital Stickers

I had a blast illustrating and designing these digital stickers with Disney and Lucasfilm. They were specially designed for a collaboration with Samsung for their Star Wars special edition Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ phone.

Working with Disney and their various teams, continues to be a wonderful and pleasant experience.

For a closer look at this project, visit:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/88962603/Star-Wars-Rise-of-Skywalker-Samsung-Galaxy-Stickers