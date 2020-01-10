Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Seeing Stars

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Seeing Stars negative space shine star symbol logo design freelance shape star logomark branding design abstract mark geometric identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette

Some star-based logo concepts from a recent project. Which one is your favourite?

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like