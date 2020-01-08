Higgle logo wordmark

Presentation link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/98098929/Higgle-Brand-Identity-and-Website-Design

Say Hi 👋:

DM or email for work inquiries.

kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

_____

Let's Connect

💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.

✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.

📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.

___

Articles Recommendation

📐Logo Design with Grid System

8️⃣ The 8 Types of Logos: Explained

👨‍🏫Logo Design Process: Start To Finish

👨‍💻Best softwares for logo designing!!

📈 Logo trends future