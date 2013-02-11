Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erin Killinger

Miami University NYC Alumni Chapter Logo

Erin Killinger
Erin Killinger
  • Save
Miami University NYC Alumni Chapter Logo miami university new york city nyc branding logo red redhawks love honor alumni chapter skyline
Download color palette

My latest freelance project is now live - I designed the logo for Miami University's Alumni chapter in NYC
........................................................
View logo, live on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/MiamiUniversityAlumniNewYorkChapter

Erin Killinger
Erin Killinger

More by Erin Killinger

View profile
    • Like