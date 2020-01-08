Business Card Design

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.

***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.

.......................My services is......................

*Business card

*id card

*Brochure

*Flyer

*Book cover

*Logo

*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable.

tyep-Double Sided Business Card.

print size-(3.5×2in).

bleed size-0.25in

Bleed-3.75×2.25

change color-Easy sampole

files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD

Colo Mode-CMYK

font-lato, roboto.

format-print Ready.

Resolution-300 DPI High

element-google free site

Thanks for Visiting...

Behance

Fiverr Order Now

this is my email address...

graphicsobai@gmail.com