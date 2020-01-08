Deepak Wason

Event Management Dashboard Design

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason
  • Save
Event Management Dashboard Design branding ui art direction design art direction design event management dashboard wireframe dashboard ui dashboard design website design userflow visual design user experience (ux) typography information architecture design systems user interface designer
Download color palette

Please check the below link for a full detailed view:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/89915503/Dashboard-design-for-Event-Management

Deepak Wason
Deepak Wason

More by Deepak Wason

View profile
    • Like