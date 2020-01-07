Allie

Day 97 | PATHFINDER |

Day 97 | PATHFINDER | sketch digital illustration gif lettering icon design arts art digital drawing america vector procreate usa digital art drawing military illustration
Time flies. Can't believe I only have 3 posts left. Stay tuned for this series being printed into a book!

Pathfinder | specialized soldier inserted or dropped into place in order to set up and operate drop zones, pickup zones, and helicopter landing sites for airborne operation, air resupply operations, and other air operations in support of the ground unit commander. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

