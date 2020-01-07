Marjelene GABORIEAU

Facebook covers

Facebook covers in order to promote two important Championships for the club : the French one in grey and the European one in blue. Made with Photoshop, Ilustrator and Indesign.

Bannière Facebook afin de promouvoir deux championnats de rugby essentiels pour le club : le Top 14 français en gris et le championnat européen en bleu. Réalisé avec Photoshop, Ilustrator et Indesign.

- - > Internship project.
- - > Projet réalisé pendant mon stage.

