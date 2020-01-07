🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Facebook covers in order to promote two important Championships for the club : the French one in grey and the European one in blue. Made with Photoshop, Ilustrator and Indesign.
Bannière Facebook afin de promouvoir deux championnats de rugby essentiels pour le club : le Top 14 français en gris et le championnat européen en bleu. Réalisé avec Photoshop, Ilustrator et Indesign.
- - > Internship project.
- - > Projet réalisé pendant mon stage.