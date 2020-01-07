Jesus Garcia

Personal portfolio

Jesus Garcia
Jesus Garcia
  • Save
Personal portfolio mobile ux landingpage website ui web design
Download color palette

Hi! I made this web design to use it as my personal portfolio, my main objective was to make a simple but good-looking page, hope you like it!

You can watch it online at susogarp.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2020
Jesus Garcia
Jesus Garcia

More by Jesus Garcia

View profile
    • Like