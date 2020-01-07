Wisecraft

PFVA - Brand Identity

PFVA - Brand Identity
Here's part of the Brand Identity i developed for a car quality control company called PFVA.

The eagle is an animal highly associated with precision, hence the inclusion on the logo, while the cog is associated with the engines that will be target of the quality control 🦅⚙⁣

The true beauty of this particular mark comes when it is paired with the type. The alignment and spacing between the different parts of the logo create the perfect balance in my opinion, just as the different parts of a car need to be perfectly put together 🚗⁣

