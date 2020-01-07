Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey KENO

Abstract embossed design.

Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO
  • Save
Abstract embossed design. template
Download color palette

Abstract embossed design. Includes: 18 fleyrs, 4 Posters and a wide backdrop. Flyers can be edited if desired by opening AI or EPS-10 files in Adobe Illustrator.
Get creative and enjoy!
--------------------------------
1 Backgrounds, 3 Horizontal Flyers, 15 Flyers, 4 Posters.
--------------------------------
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/zr3r7R
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1178891-abstract-embossed-design
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3872384-abstract-embossed-design

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2020
Andrey KENO
Andrey KENO

More by Andrey KENO

View profile
    • Like