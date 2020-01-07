Dmitry Tomashevsky

Sound control

Dmitry Tomashevsky
Dmitry Tomashevsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound control connect speaker smart control sound color uiux minimal typography clean simple interface interaction concept ux ui mobile ios design app
Download color palette

Hi guys!

I'm happy to share with you a new design concept for an application that will help you control all sounds in your house.

Hope you enjoy it!

Dribbble / Instagram / Behance

Dmitry Tomashevsky
Dmitry Tomashevsky
Welcome to my digital lab.
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Tomashevsky

View profile
    • Like