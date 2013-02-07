Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dribbble

You're such a drag

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
You're such a drag drag drop upload dribbble
Download color palette

You may have already noticed the new drag and drop UI for uploading shots. The flow for cropping has also been streamlined a bit.

Happy Dragging,
Dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2013
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like