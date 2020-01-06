Wisecraft

Crib Genie - Logo Concepts

Crib Genie - Logo Concepts design lettermark typography smart mark identity designer brand logotype designer logomark logomarks brand identity branding person head human bearded man beard genie negative space logo house home
2020 is having an awesome start and i got some amazing projects on my hands right now - this is one of them - a brand identity i'm developing for Crib Genie,ahome renovation company 🏠

Crib is a fun way of saying house and genie shows the magic they do when renovating homes - i decided to use a house on the negative space of a genie as the logomark 🧞‍♀️

Do you prefer A or B?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

