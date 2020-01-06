Crib Genie - Logo Concepts

2020 is having an awesome start and i got some amazing projects on my hands right now - this is one of them - a brand identity i'm developing for Crib Genie,ahome renovation company 🏠

Crib is a fun way of saying house and genie shows the magic they do when renovating homes - i decided to use a house on the negative space of a genie as the logomark 🧞‍♀️

Do you prefer A or B?

--

--