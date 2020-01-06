Md Obai Dulla

Corporate And Business ID Card Design

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

For More Designs...
this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

