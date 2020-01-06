Corporate And Business ID Card Design

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.

***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.

.......................My services is......................

*Business card

*id card

*Brochure

*Flyer

*Book cover

*Logo

*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable

Tyep-Double Sided ID Card

Print size-(2.13"×3.39")

Bleed size-0.125in

Change color-Easy sampole

Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD

Colo Mode-CMYK

Font-lato, Poppins

Format-Print Ready

Resolution-300 DPI High

For More Designs...

Behance

Fiverr Order Now

this is my email address...

graphicsobai@gmail.com