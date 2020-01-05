Raquel Pimentel logotype

Raquel Pimentel
Raquel Pimentel
Raquel Pimentel for TELENIMA
My personal trademark, 3D colorless version with increased shadow on gray background. Manufacture and brand rights in October 2015.

The logo was designed by Laetitea and produced by TELENIMA Digital Department (eTELENIMA).

