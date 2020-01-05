Md Obai Dulla

Corporate And Business ID Card Design

Corporate And Business ID Card Design graphicsobai school id card design design id card design in illustrator identity card design creative id card design card design id card template id card maker company id card design design id card illustrator illustration photoshop graphicdesign graphic design graphic busness card design business card id card design
Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

