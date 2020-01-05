Dmitry Merkulov
merkulove

Soccer Mobile App

Dmitry Merkulov
merkulove
Dmitry Merkulov for merkulove
Hire Us
  • Save
Soccer Mobile App match graphs chart infographic league championship ui game esport template light dark mobile sports football app soccer
Download color palette

Liga is a unique Sketch soccer app template. This set of user interface contains 37 screens with the most needed and popular sports widgets.

You can purchase this template https://1.envato.market/liga-soccer-sketch or download by subscription https://1.envato.market/soccer-mobile-app

merkulove
merkulove
Only the best design for your project
Hire Us

More by merkulove

View profile
    • Like