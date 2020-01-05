Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Teapot Logo Design FOR SALE

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Teapot Logo Design FOR SALE leaf for sale leaves natural branding vector design logo
Download color palette

Middle east teapot made out of leaves. Suitable for tea related business, ideal for middle east companies.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173073
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2020
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like