A health activity & milestones tracking app to create a healthy lifestyle at Go-MMT and the design should focus on personalisation, social connectivity and gamification. When they burn every 1000 calories the user will get 1GoCoins which can later be redeemed to buy gift Vouchers and they can also complete the milestones and reach different levels.
for detailed case study visit to this link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/90474011/Health-tracker-UIUX-case-study