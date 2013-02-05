Rory Phillips

Strife On Mars

Strife On Mars
A poster for fictitious Japanese movie staring David Bowie as a Mecha Pilot battling Kaiju on Mars. It is kind of a space opera with giant robots and monsters.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
