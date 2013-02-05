nidhi chanani

More characters

nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani
  • Save
More characters elephant giraffe hippo animals characters character design sketch
Download color palette

more characters for a tv show i wasn't paid for ;) i still like the characters though!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani

More by nidhi chanani

View profile
    • Like