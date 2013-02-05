Antonio

Thread Restore Poster

Antonio
Antonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Thread Restore Poster rochester building birds poster
Download color palette

My contribution to the Thread Restore Project. I ended up printing this as a 3 color tee shirt, 5 color poster.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Antonio
Antonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Antonio

View profile
    • Like